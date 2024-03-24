Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

