Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

PSX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. 2,078,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

