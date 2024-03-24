Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $90.88. 6,126,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,712. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

