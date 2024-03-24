Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.