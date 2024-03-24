PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

