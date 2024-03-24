Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.47

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.47 and traded as high as C$47.41. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$47.28, with a volume of 3,011,114 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0410783 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

