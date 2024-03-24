PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Head to Head Comparison

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and PayPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $261.27 million 0.09 -$730,000.00 $0.06 17.00 PayPal $29.77 billion 2.33 $4.25 billion $3.84 16.87

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. PayPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPAR Group and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.54% 11.32% 4.72% PayPal 14.26% 20.84% 5.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 0 23 12 0 2.34

PayPal has a consensus target price of $70.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats SPAR Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

