PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.