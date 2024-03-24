PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $64.77. 10,208,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

