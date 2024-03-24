Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,827 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

Adobe stock traded down $11.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $576.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.