Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $714.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $650.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

