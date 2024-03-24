Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 28,546,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
