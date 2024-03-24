Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. Builders FirstSource makes up about 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.54. The stock had a trading volume of 925,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $214.70.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

