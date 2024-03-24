Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 7,484 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 279.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.89.
KLA Price Performance
KLAC stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $710.56. 412,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,864. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
