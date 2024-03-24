Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

