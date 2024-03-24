Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

CMI stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $290.34. 5,230,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,035. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

