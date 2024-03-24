Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hess by 703.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after buying an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth $113,801,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.63. 2,708,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $147.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.