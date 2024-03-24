Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 1,763,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1496 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

