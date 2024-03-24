Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 1,763,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.