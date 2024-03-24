Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.86. 6,199,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.