Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $1,276.74. 205,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,266.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,095.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $664.41 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

