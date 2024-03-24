Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 40,278 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,760,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,787. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.