PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Sells 59,014 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,014 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital comprises approximately 8.7% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

