Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.29.

PATK opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $123.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,306,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

