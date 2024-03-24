Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stake Trimmed by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 16,685,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,734,780. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

