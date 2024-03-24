PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.89

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.89 and traded as high as $41.88. PAR Technology shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 310,120 shares changing hands.

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

