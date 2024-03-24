Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Papa John’s International

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 731.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.