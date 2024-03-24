Oppenheimer Boosts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $55.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $47.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,406 shares of company stock worth $4,801,328. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

