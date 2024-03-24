ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OKE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

