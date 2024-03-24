ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Cut to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

