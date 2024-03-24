OmniAb’s (OABI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

Shares of OABI stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OmniAb by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OmniAb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,869,000 after purchasing an additional 155,464 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 80,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

