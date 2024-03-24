OMG Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.97 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. OMG Network has a market cap of $143.94 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00081592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001401 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

