Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.