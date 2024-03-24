Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 5,158 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $282.63 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

