Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 37,471 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN opened at $172.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

