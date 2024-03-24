Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 26,466 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $200.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

