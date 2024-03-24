Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 246 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $446.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

