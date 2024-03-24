Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases Shares of 1,715 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $258.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.