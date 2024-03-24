Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 3,331 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

