Oak Harvest Investment Services Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,184,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $440,200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,858,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 240,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter.

IWX stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

