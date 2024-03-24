Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $6.62 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

