Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $398.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.66. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

