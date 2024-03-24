Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

