Oak Harvest Investment Services Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

