Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $445.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.