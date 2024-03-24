NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,030.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $820.00 to $1,030.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.68.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

