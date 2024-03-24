NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

