Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) is Insight Folios Inc’s Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 3.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

Nucor stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.44. The stock had a trading volume of 873,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $197.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

