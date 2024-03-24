Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.