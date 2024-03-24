NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 115,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 45,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. 1,595,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,143. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

