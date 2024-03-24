NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 115,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 45,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. 1,595,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,143. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

