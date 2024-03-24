NovaPoint Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,581 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 96,072,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,550,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

About Tilray

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

